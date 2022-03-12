We Must Work, Assist Government In Her Development Agenda – DCE

Mr Fred Offei, the Shai-Odudoku District Chief Executive, has called on Ghanaians and workers to be more united in assisting the Government in her effort to make living conditions better for all.

This, he emphasized, would help achieve the development goals and aspirations of the nation.

He said the theme for this year’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebration, “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”, was appropriate as the nation was geared towards achieving its development goals.

Mr Offei, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said there was the need for the citizenry to put their shoulders to the wheel as one people to assist the Government in her effort to make living conditions better for all.

He lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government for putting in place pragmatic flagship programmes and policies like Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, One District One Factory and the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) to restore the hope of Ghanaians.