We must work hard for national prosperity – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the strides for national development and prosperity demand hard work.

“We must muster the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight.

“We will have to work hard for it,” he advised.

President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at the 2023 President’s Independence Day Awards’ ceremony in Accra, acknowledged that the country over the years had made some progress, however, a lot more ought to be done.

“As we prepare to celebrate 66 years of independence from the British colonial power, on the theme: ‘Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose’, let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centredness – tendencies, which will only retard our forward march,” he stated.

The citizenry, he said, should appreciate the fact that “we still have a long way to go”.

“In peace and in unity, I am certain that we can build a new Ghanaian civilisation, which will attract the admiration of Africa and the world,” President Akufo-Addo said.