We must work together for a better 2023 – Ga-North MCE

Mr Simons Sekyim, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ga-North, has asked members of the Assembly to remain committed to the Assembly for the rapid socio-economic development of the Municipality in 2023.

“I am counting on your support once again. Together, let’s stand, fight and charter a blissful experience as 2023 is set to unfold,” he said.

The MCE made the call on Friday during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.

He lauded the members for their support throughout the year 2022 and said the successes chalked would not have been possible without their unflinching commitment.

The MCE said their tenacity, strong will and ability to defy the odds were the reason the Assembly had achieved many milestones.

He wished them a Merry Christmas and urged them to be cautious of their actions during the festive season and in their joy not put themselves and that of their loved ones in danger.

Mr Sekyim said Christmas continued to remind everyone that love was the bane of man’s very existence and that everything else was “ephemeral.”

“We are stronger when we treat one another as equals and able to coexist irrespective of our differences,” he added.

“The best Christmas gift is what we have enjoyed all year: a roof over our head, the laughter that we shared, food we enjoyed with family. May the richness of gratitude be yours this festive season.”