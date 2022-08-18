We Need a Committed Leader to Lead the NPP Party – Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says the NPP needs a committed leader to lead the party to break the 8-year election cycle.

In an interview with Kessben TV, he indicated that he will pursue his presidential ambitions in by contesting for the NPP Flagbearer.

“It’s not just about my presidential ambition, but it’s about my passion to see to the transformation of our country. “He added

He noted that he doesn’t hate Dr Bawumia as speculated.

“The media is supposed to be called the neutral arbiters that’s why they are called the fourth realm estate of the government, so when there’s an issue the media should sit behind and speak the truth, rather than saying anything he or she feels”. He advised the press

Kwabena Agyepong, who has contested the NPP flagbearership in the past believes party members cannot lose sight of his long and dedicated service to the NPP because that makes him fit for the task ahead.

Kwabena Agyepong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for misconduct.

But the suspension was lifted six-years later after a marathon National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The lifting of the suspension restored him as a member of the party’s NEC, Steering Committee, and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

Despite his suspension, Kwabena Agyepong assisted in pushing President Akufo-Addo’s political ambition.

Although hurt by the decision taken against him, he is prepared to bring his rich experience to bear to break the eight for the party.

This he intends to do by creating that enabling environment to galvanize the needed support.