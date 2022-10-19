We need a Legislative instrument to tackle climate change-University Lecturer

Dr. Michael Addaney, a lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources has called for a legislative Instrument (LI) to support the nation’s efforts to mitigate climate change impact.

He said climate change impact was felt in the country, hence the need for Parliament to pass a LI that would control unscrupulous human activities contributing to global warming and its devastating toll.

Dr. Addaney made the call when he was speaking at a climate justice promotion capacity building and knowledge sharing workshop in Sunyani.

The Sunyani Zonal Chapter of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) with support from the G2 Foundation, a non-governmental organisation organized the workshop, attended by development planners drawn from the 12 politically administrative districts and municipalities in the Bono Region.

Some traditional leaders and students also attended the event on the theme “Climate Change, Iniquities and Building a Local Resilience: Promoting Climate Justice through Planning Activism.”

It sought to empower the participants to adapt climate mitigation systems and strategies, as well as help to put climate issues in the forefront of policy formulation and implementation at district and regional levels.

Dr. Addaney, also a Research Fellow of the Netherland-funded Earth System Governance Project said Ghana’s vulnerability to climate change impact remained enormous and stressed the need for everybody to support climate mitigation and actions.

“In fact, we must all ensure that polluters bear the brunt and cost in addressing the pollution to deter others,” he said.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister expressed concern about the wanton use of chemicals for fishing, and farming, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and plastic waste and other destructive environmental activities.

“Our capacity to withstand the shocks of climate change is weak,” she said, and called for concrete and decisive action to stem human activities destroying the environment.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene advised everybody to be mindful of the environment, plant and nurture trees to promote environmental sustainability.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr. James Ata-Era, the Sunyani Zonal Chairman of the GIP, called on the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to strengthen by-laws on environmental sustainability.

He called on everybody to support the fight illegal mining and logging, sand winning as well as indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste.

Ms. Gifty Nyarko, the Sunyani West Municipal Physical Development Planning Officer, and the Sunyani Zonal Secretary of the GIP, noted that the impact of climate change had enormous consequences on persons with disability, the aged, children and people in rural communities.

She therefore called for effective collaboration between all stakeholders in controlling activities contributing to climate change in the country.