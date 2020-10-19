Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, has backed calls for a presidential debate between the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Ato Forson made the call during an interaction with the chiefs and people of Ajumako in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency, as part of Mr Mahama’s five-day campaign tour of the Central Region, a statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

Mr Forson noted that a debate between the leaders of the two dominant political parties would inform the electorate about the policies of the parties and help them make informed decisions on the Election Day.

He alleged that the Akufo-Addo Government had, since 2017, borrowed GHC152 billion and that by the end of the year the national debt would hit GHC180 billion, the statement, signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team, said.

Mr Ato Forson alleged that the Government had also generated revenue internally to the tune of GHC367 billion and despite the “huge revenue envelope” very few development projects had been undertaken by government.

He said though former President Mahama’s Administration received lesser resources, it built roads, hospitals, water facilities and electrification projects all over the country.

“That is why I am appealing to President Akufo-Addo to accept the challenge by Mr Mahama to come for a debate so that he can properly account for all the money he had borrowed and the internal revenue generated,” Mr Forson said.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for Mr Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates on December 7 so they could work hard to provide jobs, free primary health care and state-sponsored technical and vocational education and training to equip the youth with employable skills.