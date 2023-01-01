We need a strengthened Party-government relationship – Yaw Appiah Mensah

Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has called for a strengthened government-Party relationship, as the Party prepares for Election 2024.

He said the government and the leadership of the NPP must also operate an all-inclusive system of administration.

Mr Mensah, a former Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the NPP’s political fortunes in the next general election at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

According to him, an all-inclusive administration was required so as to build and deepen internal peace within the ranks and file of the NPP, which he added remained a key requirement if the Party could retain political power in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The NPP and the government must radically change their approaches in resolving internal issues, and rather engage everybody who can assist the NPP to break the eight”, he added.

Mr Mensah called on the leadership of the NPP to be proactive and tackle some misunderstandings which erupted during the Party’s polling station elections, citing that the long-standing impasse in the Sunyani East constituency ought to be resolved.

He said though Sunyani East remained a stronghold of the NPP, until such misunderstanding was resolved amicably, it would be difficult for the NPP to retain the parliamentary seat in the next elections.

“Going into the next general election, the Bono Region needs strategic planning and coordination because the misunderstanding in the region is too much and that can narrow our political fortunes, if not tackled cautiously,” Mr Mensah stated.

The leadership of the Party in the region must map up proper strategies, resolve these issues and bring on board all disgruntled members in the electioneering to canvas for more votes and widen the Party’s voting margin in the next general election, he said.