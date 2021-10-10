We need CAMFED’s ‘Learner Guide’ programme syllabus-Beneficiaries

Student beneficiaries of CAMFED Ghana’s “Learner Guide” programme are appealing to CAMFED and the Ghana Education Service to include the programme in their syllabus studied in school.

They made the appeal when CAMFED organised an ‘Open Day’ in Mankessim, Central Region, for stakeholders including; education policy makers, administrators and students to be informed about the programme and to discuss improvement on it for school children in Ghana.

The programme provides students with peer mentoring to improve their attendance and retention in school, delivers a new curriculum designed to boost students’ aptitude for learning and enhance their prospects after school in a context of high unemployment.

Beatrice Amina Ama, the Girls Prefect of the Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High School (SHS) said: “I used to be very shy in school, but the Learner Guide programme empowered me to contest for the position of the Senior Girls Prefect and I would be happy when it is infused in our syllabus.

“Some of my friends also used to laugh at me to offer Science instead of Arts because it is perceived that Science students are the ones who vie for School Prefects position, because CAMFED’s programme built confidence in me to stand up for what I had interest in.”

Emmanuel Asiedu, a first-year student of the University Practice SHS said: “I used to be an anti-social person and was shy of associating with others, but I am confident now and can share my opinions among friends”.

“I appeal to CAMFED and the Ghana Education Service to place this programme in our syllabus and extend it to out-of-school boys and girls within our communities,” he said.

Delorence Opoku Bonah, a second year student of the Mankessim SHS said: “I used to be a shy person, honestly, but the Learner Guide programme has built my confidence and made it easy for me to draw a plan for my life.

“Now I have been able to contest for the position of a Senior Girls Prefect and I just read my manifesto yesterday. We would love that it will officially become part of what we study,” she added.

Mrs Sally Ofori-Yeboah, the National Director, CAMFED, said the objective of the programme was to empower girls and boys to know ‘the right way’ to be able to support themselves and others.

She appealed to schools and other stakeholders to guide and provide basic material support to students especially the girls to excel.

Madam Candace Bentil, the Senior Programme Officer, CAMFED, said the Learner Guide programme would enhance mentoring services for students with a structured self-development curriculum through the “My Better World” programme or curriculum.

It would also establish a recognised model of active citizenship whereby young people step up to support education and other development initiatives in their communities, she said.

Giving highlights on the role of the Learner Guides, Madam Bentil said they delivered the “My Better World” curriculum that included life skills curriculum, learner centered approaches, leadership, child protection and classroom management skills.

They were also expected to provide responsive individual psychosocial support, coordinate and steer study groups, strengthen home-school link to enhance and promote child protection, via collaboration with school management and parents, and facilitate the connection to local authorities to ensure marginalized children benefitted from additional welfare support, she said.