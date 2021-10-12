We Need Governments’ Assistance In Palliative Health Care -Ayisi Addo

The Ghana Palliative Care Association (GPCA), has called on the government to commit a greater investment in palliative health for the needy.

Speaking at the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, 2021, the President of the Association, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo appealed to the government, philanthropists and stakeholders for their assistance in promoting palliative health care in the country.

He reiterated that there are certain illnesses that need extract special attention since treating such illnesses are very expensive. These illnesses mentioned are; HIV/AIDS, Cancer, Stroke, etc.

He further explains that Palliative Care is about helping people to maintain quality of life through practical help, physical care, medicines, spiritual and emotional support.

According to him, the national health insurance that seems to be free for the aged and certain class of people has an exception in treating these illnesses that is why they are calling on the government for assistance in order for persons affected to also feel comfortable at home despite their situation.

According to the World Health Organization, palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial and spiritual.

Palliative considered is proper for people with severe illnesses like HIV/AIDS and cancer over the age range and can be given as the principal objective of care or pair with curative treatment.

Unfortunately, out of the 53 African countries in the continent, only four have incorporated palliative care into health care policy and used it as part of a strategic plan concentrating on cancer treatment.

These countries include Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.