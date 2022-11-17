We need health centres in Alavanyo – Paramount Queen

Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II, Paramount Queen of Alavanyo Traditional Area, is appealing to individuals, organisations and corporate bodies to assist the Alavanyo Dzogbedze CHPS zone and maternity clinic with medical supplies to deliver quality health care.

She mentioned some items such as a USG-doppler, drip stand, sink for hand washing after delivery, five ceiling fans, HB machine and strip, BP apparatus and sluice room.

Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu ll speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the appeal came after she donated some medical items to the facility.

The items included 500 pieces of disposable gloves, six thermometer guns, 120 pieces of nose masks, 10 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of hand sanitizer, 100 pieces of disposable aprons and 30 pieces each of surgical face shield and surgical coverall.

She said the absence of the items would not help the facility deliver adequate health care to people in the community and would be grateful to all who would in diverse ways help to provide the items to the facility.