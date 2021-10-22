We need level playing field to elect flagbearer-President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure a transparent and credible process in electing a new flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

He said the party needed a transparent and a level ground to elect his successor to prevent “cracks” within the party.

President Akufo-Addo who made the call in a media interview in Accra, ahead of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.”We should have a transparent, credible, acceptable process for choosing our next flagbearer.

“The same way as I came out of such a process, it should be my responsibility to make sure that the process for choosing the next leaders of the NPP will be equally free of doubt or machination or manipulation and for me that is absolutely key.

“I’m hoping that a level playing field that allows us to elect our next presidential candidate, will also bring us a candidate who can unite our party.”

The President noted that in every competition, there was likely to be some divisions but there should be mechanisms to mend the cracks.

He said the NPP needed someone who could unite the party to win the national elections, saying that any division within the party could affect its national performance in the 2024 polls.

When asked who he will personally vote for, President Akufo-Addo said the party’s constitution allowed for secret vote, but was quick to say that he will surely vote for someone.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that he would “make sure that the process is fair with the party leadership being transparent with process”.

He said the party needed a personality who was capable of uniting the various groupings in the party and present a formidable front for the next election.