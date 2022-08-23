We need more extension period for SIM card re-registration – Ghanaians

Despite the extension of SIM card registration to September 30, 2022, a cross section of residents at Madina have articulated mixed feelings and called for further extension.

While some lauded the government for adding extra two months to the exercise, others believe it should have ended on the said date July 31. 2022, as scheduled.

Also, some are asking the Government to further extend the extra two months for the re- registration period due to busy schedules and inability to create time for the exercise, they said.

The SIM card re-registration has been extended for the second time since it was started in September 2021.

In view of this, communication centres are trying to find means and ways for everyone to have their SIM cards registered, if it meant visiting senior citizens even in their homes.

It was supposed to have ended on March 31, 2022, but the government extended it to July 31, this year to allow for those who had not registered at the time to do so, but many people have still not been able to register their cards.

Some residents in Madina told GNA in an interview that the reasons they have been unable to re-register was due to their inability to obtain the Ghana card which was their primary document for the re registration of the SIM card.

Albert Adjei, a resident in Madina, told the Ghana News Agency that a lot of people still did not have their Ghana card to help them in the re-registration exercise, hence pleaded with Government to extend the time to the advantage of everyone.

George Afful, a mobile money vendor at Madina said telecommunications should visit people, even in their comfort zones to re-register SIM cards even if they must visit them in their homes, churches and other working or public places since the residents complained that they couldn’t create time to re-register their SIM cards.

Many people are still adamant on re – registering their SIM cards despite the deadlines being given. Hence, it was expedient that the deadline was extended to enable everyone to find time out of their busy schedules to re – register their SIM cards.

Yvette Medenu, a journalist, was of the view that the exercise be extended further because there would always be some people who would remain adamant about registering their SIM cards.

She said the exercise was meant for nation building and every Ghanaian must take it seriously to the benefit of all.

“The SIM card re-registration, is a measure taken to put a stop to the activities of fraudsters and other crimes,” the Minister was quoted as saying.