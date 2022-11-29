We need new bridge – Paramount chief of Deloo appeals

De Gbgengyoo Obirikitibi Amnadu Okordie I, the Omanhene of Deloo/Delo Traditional area, has called on the government especially the road ministry to repair their damaged bridge spanning decades.

De (Nana) Okordie lamented that the nature of the bridge was affecting the movement of people especially market women carrying foodstuffs to the market centres in Nkwanta, the Municipal capital.

He was addressing the people of Deloo during this year’s annual festival at Bontibo, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region, on the theme “Peace-Asset to Community Building, Personal Growth and Survival of Deloo.”

Nana Okordie said that due to the nature of the road, pregnant women in labour risked their lives to get to the Municipal hospital since there was no maternity ward at the health centre in Bontibo.

The community therefore decided to build a maternity ward to ease the movement of pregnant women to the Municipal hospital.

He appealed to the government, NGOs, individuals and other philanthropists to support the project and complete it on time.

On peace in the area, the Chief urged the people to live at peace with each other as lack of it could thwart their development.

He urged all parents to encourage their girls to focus on their education since that was the only way to change the story of the Bontibo community and aspire to higher ground.