We Need Peace And Unity To Develop – Tema MCE

Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema West Municipal Assembly on Sunday said peace and unity are key ingredients needed for the nation to bounce back for accelerated development.

She, therefore, called on the citizenry to adopt peaceful means in addressing domestic, national, political, religious, traditional, and labour issues, saying, “there is beauty in diversity when we all blend together towards a national interest.”

Speaking at the Klagon Tema West Municipal Assembly School Park to mark the 65th Independence Day Anniversary on the theme “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” Ms Addo urged the citizenry to renew their faith towards the progress of the country.

The Tema West MCE urged Ghanaians to embrace the odds and challenges being imposed on the nation through global events.

She said:” … this is the time for us to work together as one people with a common destiny to ensure that the country bounces back on an economic recovery trajectory,” adding, “the call for peace and unity and for reconciliation should remain our aim, as Ghana can only be self-reliant and achieve progress if we are united.”

She emphasised that the government has a track record of achievements amid the COVID-19 crisis, “we must trust in the ability of the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the nation through any storm, let us work together for Mother Ghana”.

Ms Addo commended all frontline health workers, traders, and all those who worked around the clock during the peak stage of the COVID-19 pandemic for their fighting spirit.

She said the Tema West Municipal Assembly is poised to make a significant impact in areas of Health, Education, Environmental and Sanitation as well as security, safety, and road improvement.

“I humbly open my office for consultations in building a formidable municipality that would be an envy to other sister Assemblies and I wish to state that, public-private partnership would be encouraged,” she said.

Ms Addo advised people in the municipality to leave in harmony and be united to work together, adding that, “we cannot bounce back as a nation if we are not united as one nation.”