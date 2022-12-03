We need polyclinic, ambulance station in Jukwa – Denkyirahemaa

Nana Ama Anyensuaa Saara III, Denkyirahemaa, has appealed to government to upgrade the Jukwa clinic to a polyclinic to improve health service delivery in the farming community.

She said the community’s population had out of the capacity of the clinic, which also lacked many critical logistics for service delivery.

Consequently, she said members of Jukwa and adjoining communities were compelled to travel long distances to seek medical attention for both common and special cases, a situation which could increase the mortality rate in the area.

“There is a lot pressure on the clinic because it caters for many communities and so we are appealing government through the Regional Minister and the District Chief Executive to upgrade the facility for us,” she implored.

She made the appeal in an address delivered on her behalf by the Kyidomhene , Nana oduro Apieku II, at the celebration of the Central Region Farmers Day at Jukwa in the Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira District.

A special feature of the region’s celebration this year is the farmers’ market where fresh foods are being offered for sale to the public at farm gate prices.

Relatedly, the Denkyirahemaa also appealed for an ambulance station to boost health care.

“As big as we are, the community does not have even one ambulance station. This does not augur well for us,” she said.

She added that they needed a fire station to serve the town and its adjoining communities.

Nana Saara further called for the refurbishment of the community’s police station to improve security in the area.

She expressed concern over the rise in social vices including promiscuity, weed smoking and theft due to the poor state of the police station and living conditions of the personnel.

“A big land has been allotted to expand the police station. We pray the government to move in as soon as possible to help us reduce crime,” she added.

On farming, she urged the youth to develop interest in agriculture given its vast and rewarding prospects.

“The country will cease to exist without farmers. We have a lot of food in Ghana because our farmers are hardworking.

“You will only be hungry if you are lazy,” she noted.