We Need Practical Reforms In The Public Sector- Nana Kay

A communicator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, who is popularly known as Nana Kay, has said the public sector needs practical reforms.

According to him they have had enough of the book reforms and it’s time for authorities to take strict actions.

“Most of the offices need clocking time to check punctuality- that is the only time we can have efficient people to occupy public service offices. People go to work anytime they want because there is no one keeping a close eye on the time they report to work and the time they close’’, he said.

He added that there is the need for tangible and practical reforms that will ensure people get the job done.

He advised President Akufo-Addo and Kusi Boafo the head of the public sector reforms to consider reshuffling.