We need sacrifice to win election 2024 – Former Chairman

The newly elected branch executives of the party have been urged to sacrifice their resources and strengths to help the Party to recapture political power from the Government in 2024.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman of Jomoro Constituency, Mr Gideon Koniba advised the Branch Executives to bury their differences and forge ahead as a united front to make the party more attractive to the electorate.

Mr Koniba was addressing NDC newly elected branch executives at Newtown fishing community where he congratulated them for their successful elections.

He also charged them to work harder to increase the Presidential votes of the party in the area come 2024.

Mr Koniba advised the executives to be mindful of their comments on social media ahead of the Constituency, Regional and National elections in order not to create division in the party.

The former Chairman seized the opportunity to declare his total support for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections and urged the constituents to rally behind the former President to recapture political power.

Mr Koniba promised to support the party financially to retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat and increase the presidential votes of NDC in 2024.

The elected branch executives in response, commended the party members for electing them to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

They promised to respect the rules and regulations of the party and commit their resources and energies to support the party to recapture political power in 2024.