Nii Aryikwei VI, Nglenshie Adentan Mantse, has appealed for enhanced security in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the December polls, following clashes between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters last Sunday.

“I am appealing to the President to deploy the security officers, especially military personnel, to the polling stations at 6am on the day of election. The signs are bad and we need protection.’’

He made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the Constituency on Tuesday as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Nii Aryikwei said it was becoming unsafe to wear party colours in the area and said police visibility was needed 24/7 to avert violent clashes.

Naa Adoley Ablade I, Moderator for the Queen Mothers Association in the traditional area, called for peace ahead of the December polls.

‘‘All mothers should talk to their children to return home safely right after voting,’’ she said.

Naa Tortorkor I, the Gbese Manye, pledged for peace and called for prayers against bad incidents that would wreak havoc and put fear and panic in the electorate to prevent them from voting.

“We are praying that the misunderstanding that ensued recently at the Odododiodio Constituency will not happen again,’’ she said.