We need street lights in Wa Township – Wa-Naa tells Akufo-Addo

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, has appealed to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council and other relevant authorities to provide streetlights for the municipality to help ward off criminal activities in recent times.

He said even though the security agencies were trying hard to secure peace and reduce crime waves in the municipality, their efforts were thwarted, as most of the streets in the Wa Township remained dark, giving cover to criminals to commit all sorts of criminal acts against residents.

He said the recent three murder cases in the township was a worrying matter and urged the authorities to consider the provision of streetlights as urgently as possible to enable the security agencies to give adequate protection to life and property.

The Wa-Naa Seidu Pelpuo made the appeal when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to begin his three-day working tour of the region to inspect government development projects.

He drew the attention of the President to the construction of the Wa-Manwe-Bulenga Road, which he said was abandoned by the contractor who was no more on site.

He said the absence of the contractor had caused the road to deteriorate gradually, which was likely to increase the cost of the project when the contractor returns to site.

The Wa- Naa urged the government to provide a dual carriage road from the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) stretch to the Wa Airport to help ease traffic congestion with vehicles coming into the municipality from neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for dedicating the Youth Resource Centre under construction to Alhaji B.K Adama of blessed memory and the elevation of a son, Mr. Julius Kunoor as a Chief Fire Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council also applauded President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling some of the requests he made to him during his previous visits to the region.

He mentioned the allocation of a bus and a pickup vehicle to the Wa Senior High School, as some of the fulfilments of the requests.

Naa Seidu Pelpuo again appealed to the President to consider providing a bus and pickup vehicle to the Wa Islamic Senior High School while a multipurpose hall was also made available to the Wa Senior High School to enhance administrative activities and reduce congestion among the students.

He pleaded with the President to provide a fence wall for the Jamiat Islamic Girls Senior High School, hostel accommodations for the Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University and some classrooms for the Palace Basic School.

On health, the Wa- Naa requested for polyclinics for Busa and Sing in the municipality to cater for the health needs of the people.

President Akufo-Addo assured that the national cake would be shared equitably and appealed to the people to remain patient for their share of development.