“We need the hand of God like never before” – Dr Lawrence Tetteh declares

The Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, rallying citizens to join a week-long prayer, says the nation needs divine help to advance socio-economically and restore true godliness.

“Ghana today is beset by challenges of every kind and vices, which seek to undermine its development and to derail our economic progress and we believe that an intense prayer and divine intervention is the way forward…” he said at a press conference in Accra, on Thursday.

A one-week prayer non-denominational Prayer Fest aimed at bringing together religious leaders and worshippers, has, therefore, been scheduled to to address “every evil agenda formed against the nation Ghana, to undermine the economic and socio-political agenda of the country and the well-being of our people”.

The event to be held from Monday, September 27 to October 3, will be held under the theme: “A prayerless man is a powerless man” and indeed a “prayerless nation is a powerless nation”, at 1800 hours each day.

It will take place at the Miracle Centre, behind the Christian Village, Golf Club, Achimota in Accra.

The world-renowned evangelist stated: “Our families are under threat, our values and ethics as Ghanaians are being eroded, our marriages are challenged, our scientists and medics are confounded, our youth are being led astray by alien and foreign infiltration and influences, our professional bodies are not operating at their full capacity and everywhere is full of uncertainty.

“In the midst of all this, our religious leadership is silent on our lack of spirituality. Our faith is diminished, and the country is being led astray with all kinds of immoral and demonic infiltration by our lack of godliness and the fear of God.

“We are becoming more materialistic and political instead of being spiritual.

“To arrest this situation, Ghanaians must rise up and pray. Our nation will not be saved by politics or economic structures. Only God can save us now.

“The word of God admonishes us in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that, ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’

“We need the hand of God like never before. We must rise and pray for God to restore our nation to its full glory.”

A prayerless nation, Dr Tetteh emphasised, was a powerless one, therefore, it was imperative that the Church prayed fervently for the healing of the land.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, had created fear and panic and revealed the vulnerability of mankind.

“It has stopped the advancement and fellowship of the church and reduced the possibilities of Christians gathering to pray and worship,” he explained.

“Church services have been limited in many parts of the world. Thus, reducing the fellowship of the brethren and affecting our moral standards and spiritual well-being.

“This prayerlessness has permeated our body politic, our educational structures, our health sector, and all the socio-economic structures of our nation.”

Restoration and true hope, he said, could only be given by God and thus invited citizens from all walks of life to unite in their faith and back the cause of seeking divine intervention.