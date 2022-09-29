“We need time to build formidable senior national team”, – Paintsil

John Paintsil, a former defender of the Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars has said there must be an ample time to build a formidable team.

Describing the current Black Stars team as “young experience”, Mr. Paintsil told the GNA Sports the national team had quality players, but “we need more time to work on them”.

That notwithstanding, he said the hopes of the team in the 2022 World in Qatar remained higher.

Paintsil was speaking to the GNA sports in an interview on the sidelines of a football gala competition held at Bui in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

His Accra-based John Paintsil Academy in partnership with the Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Power Generating Station (BGS) organised the one-week event which featured teams from the 16 major communities around the dam’s enclave.

The competition also featured some former key players of the Black Stars, including Patrick Villars, John Painstil, Isaac Paintsil, Kofi Amponsah, Dan Quaye, Peter Ofori Quaye and Isaac Vorsah.

Mr Gabriel Apatu, the Head of Community Relations of the Authority, and the event organiser, told the GNA sports Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA initiated the games.

Dubbed “Bui Talent Development Programme”, Mr. Apatu said the football gala had come to stay, saying “it has created the opportunity for us to identify and build on the football talents of young people here”.

This, he added, would greatly help the BPA to strengthen its relationship with the local communities and also build and promote unity and social cohesion among the local communities themselves.

Five young, deserving and enterprising young people who exhibited their football prowess during the gala were selected to be enrolled at the John Paintsil Academy.

The BPA is providing the one-year scholarship package at the academy to build and polish the talents of the boys.