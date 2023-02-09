We need to address development shortfalls in Bono Region – former NPP organiser

Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has called on the government to be more proactive in tackling the development challenges in the region.



He, however, said the government would address the immediate developmental needs of the region if the people bury their differences, remain peaceful, ensure unity, and make development their hallmark.



Mr Mensah, a former NPP Organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odomase, the Sunyani West District capital.



He appealed to the chiefs, opinion leaders and all stakeholders to revisit the ancient communal spirit of voluntarism and love for the nation.



This would enable them to self-initiate development projects and attract the support of the government and development partners.



“As a stronghold of the NPP, the regional capital deserves better in terms of development. However, the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility and we must all contribute in that regard by doing our part and supporting the government”, he stated.



“If the region is prosperous, we all would enjoy it, but if individuals become rich, then the majority of the people will suffer,” Mr Mensah stated.



The former NPP organiser said; “oneness lies in strength” and therefore it was imperative the people of the region “cries with one voice in order to secure some monumental developments for the yet to be born generation in the region.”



“Though our region deserves its share of the national cake, demanding this requires collective efforts of all actors,” he said.



Mr Mensah said the region needed a teaching hospital and a standard sports stadium and commended the government for rehabilitating and expanding the Sunyani Airport.



He also called on the wealthy natives of the region, home and abroad, to come back and contribute their quota towards the holistic development of the region.