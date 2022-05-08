We Need to appreciate Mothers at all times – Rev. Paul Frimpong-Manso

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God (AG) Ghana, Reverend Paul Frimpong-Manso, has urged Ghanaians to appreciate mothers and the country despite the economic challenges.

He asked them to demonstrate love to the country through patriotism and hard work.

In a press statement signed by the General Superintendent and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on all sons and daughters to take a moment to see, say and send their mothers something unique and memorable.

It appealed to mothers and children holding grudges against each other to let the peace of God reign in every heart to forgive and embrace one another.

“Make time if possible to take them out and please do not wait for Mother’s Day before showing this gesture,” the statement said.

It lauded all women who were mentoring, attending to and taking care of other people’s children.