We need to build the capacity of assembly members – MCE

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) underlined the need to build the capacity of assembly members to enable them to effectively perform.

He said it was important that the assembly members were assisted to have a better understanding of the local governance system, to bring development to their electoral areas.

It is for this reason that the assembly has started a capacity-building training programme for the members.

He was speaking at a town hall meeting held at Sebrepor near Tema, to give the people an insight into what the assembly was doing to make things better for everybody – the projects started and the progress of work.

This brought together chiefs, the Member of Parliament (MP), the clergy, assembly members, the youth and organized groups in the area.

The MCE gave the assurance that more development projects were going to be implemented this year to transform the lives of the people and called for all to unite behind the assembly.???

They should agree to pay their rates and levies and to keep their surroundings clean.

Ms. Sakina Nyankamawu, the Municipal Planning Officer, said the growing population of the area required generating more revenue to meet the basic needs of the people.

Kpone-Katamanso now has a population of 417,334, making it the most populated municipality in the Greater Accra Region.?