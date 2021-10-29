We need to secure our digital lives – Cybersecurity Expert

The public has been advised to secure their digital lives to keep them from falling into traps of fraudsters online.

Mr Carl Amanor Sackey, the immediate past President of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Accra Chapter, gave the advice during a Bright Media Series Conversation on Cybersecurity, organised by MTN Ghana.

The virtual event focused on creating awareness on cybersecurity threats and safety measures.

Mr Sackey cautioned against the use of public Wi-Fi, explaining that users were at the risk of hackers.

Using public Wi-Fi often left traces of passwords of consumers, which hackers could easily take advantage of.

He said should the need be for one to use public Wi-Fi, it could be channeled through Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN extends a private network across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network.

Mr Sackey said fraudsters were now using WhatsApp to send out malicious softwares such as malwares, spans and ransom wares and once consumers clicked on those links, data on their phones could be sent out to the fraudsters.

He advised consumers to install anti-virus software apps on their smart phones to block such softwares and advised them to always use strong passwords composed of alpha-numeric characters.

Consumers should also avoid storing their passwords in browsers, which could make it easier for hackers to have access to.

He encouraged institutions to invest in cybersecurity to prevent hackers from having access to their information.

Mrs Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, the Enterprise Security Specialist at MTN Ghana, said as digital citizens, it was essential that consumers took their cybersecurity very seriously.