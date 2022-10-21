We Need Update On The Economy Like Covid-19: A Letter To Dr. Bawumia

It has become necessary for me to write to you sir the economic messiah of our time and the economic team of our Republic Ghana to update the country over the economic hardship and the cedi to dollar depreciation everyday. Few weeks ago, the government led us to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and told Ghanaians that after IMF encounter things will fall in place but rather things are worsening day by day, which I find it very strange in this country and my reason for knocking your door today to start preparing to update the entire nation.

Again, I want to ask if Ghanaians don’t deserve to be updated on this economic situation in the country as things are falling apart like the way Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was doing during the Covid-19 era?

When Ghanaians were complaining of hardship few months ago government spokepersons came out to rant as if we don’t know what we were feeling at that time. In fact, where is the economic messiah of our country, and the best finance minister, where are they?.

I think it is time Ghanaians woke up to this government and demanded an update on the economy because Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the land, once told us that they know how to bring back the economy but not human life during his fellow Ghanaians update. Ghanaians deserve better so please we need an update in fact serious update on the economy, cedi depreciation and many more.

I went to the bank and the dollar was 11 cedis 50 pesewas in the morning around 10am when I return to the same bank it was 12 cedis 40 pesewas. And around 12pm, the dollar was 12 cedis 90 pesewas and around 3pm it has jumped to 14 cedis. This is not what we were promised and this is one of the ressons we need Dr. Bawumia to come out and update us on this problem.

My humble question is: is it bad economic management or the government missed the fundamentals that allowed the cedi to expose the managers of our economy?

We need Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to come out and tell us what is happening in Ghana 🇬🇭.

God bless our home land Ghana and make us great and strong.

Yours Faithfully

Amanfour Wofa