We need you alive for our project’s success – Builsa North MCE

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has advised facilitators of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project never to ride the motorbike without a crash helmet.

“We need you all alive to work as facilitators for the project to succeed. No one should ride any of the motorbikes without a crash helmet,” she told ten facilitators who received a motorbike each, for project monitoring in the Municipality.

The ten motorbikes were part of the 164 registered presented to the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies, to assist facilitators in monitoring the SOCO project across the Region.

The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank to be implemented in Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo and Benin.

Out of the total amount, the Government of Ghana was allocated US$ 150 million.

The project, launched by Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in November 2020 in Bolgatanga, is aimed at providing support to the Northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea countries, which suffer instabilities owing to food insecurity, climate change, conflict and violence.

The project would benefit a total of 48 Districts in the Upper East Region, Northern, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti Regions, and implemented by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Madam Anaab said the motorbikes were strictly for the SOCO project and cautioned the facilitators to ensure their strict used for the intended purpose.

She said the Assembly would monitor the use of these motorbikes and would not hesitate to take them from any facilitator who misused them.

“This project is to our own benefit, especially the vulnerable in the Municipality, so work hard to ensure we achieve our aim,” Madam Anaab said.

Mr Cletus Achuliba, the Focal Person for the SOCO Project in the Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sandema after the motorbikes were presented, that the project would be implemented in 16 clusters in the Municipality.

“For now, 2023, we are targeting four clusters and within the four clusters, we have two community facilitators from each of the clusters. So, in all, we have eight community facilitators. For today, we presented motorbikes to them as well as appointment letters.

“Two of the motorbikes will be at the Assembly for monitoring. Next year, 2024, we are going to bring on board more clusters where opportunities will be given for more community facilitators,” he said.

Mr Achuliba said the facilitators would receive monthly allowances to help them maintain the motorbikes, “So, we are not just giving them motorbikes, but they would receive allowances at the end of the month to cater for themselves and maintain the motorbikes.”

Some facilitators the GNA spoke to after they received the motorbikes, expressed gratitude to government for the support, and indicated that they would work diligently to ensure the project succeeded.