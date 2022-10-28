We never endorse any candidate for Chairmanship position – Minority

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament has refuted claims that it has endorsed Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an aspirant for the Party’s Chairmanship race.

A statement issued by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attention of the leadership of the NDC Caucus had been drawn to a statement made by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament for Banda at the launch of the election campaign of Mr Nketiah on Tuesday, 25th October, to the effect that the Caucus was supporting the candidature of Mr Nketiah for the position of Chairman of the Party.

It said the leadership of the Caucus categorically denied the assertions by Mr Ibrahim, who is also the Deputy Minority Whip, declaring that the leadership of the Caucus never met on the matter and had not taken any decision on the matter.

It said that the Caucus had not met to take any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party.

The statement said the leadership, thus had no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the NDC.

It said the attention of Mr Ibrahim had been drawn to the matter and he had since rendered an unqualified apology to the entire Caucus.

“We accordingly urge our rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch,” the statement said.

“We further wish to urge all Members of the Caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future.”