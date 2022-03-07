We Owe It A Duty To Honour Our Tax Obligations – DCE

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive of Obuasi East, has reiterated the call on Ghanaians to honour their tax obligations to accelerate the country’s development.

She said for the economy to bounce back from the shackles of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was the need for every Ghanaian to exercise patriotic responsibility by paying their taxes promptly to generate the needed revenue for development.

Madam Amissah made the call when she delivered the keynote address at the 65th Independence Day anniversary celebrations held at Boete in the Obuasi East District.

This year’s anniversary was held on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better.”

Madam Amissah said when the people changed their mindset and accepted tax payment as a responsible civic obligation, it would go a long way to cushion the national coffers.

It would be recalled that the Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, at a town Hall meeting at Sekondi, appealed to citizens to honour their tax obligations required by the State.

One of such taxes is the E-levy, which according to the Minister, would help mobilise the requisite revenue needed for development and hence the need for citizens to rally behind its implementation.

Madam Amissah called on the people in the area to eschew divisive tendencies and unite to speed up the development of the area.

He also called on the people to register for the national identification card since it was going to be the only document to transact any business in the country from July this year.

Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, called on Ghanaians to believe in their capabilities and take charge of their destinies to contribute towards the development of the country.

“It is about time Ghanaians realized that we have the wherewithal to develop as a country and become the beacon of hope for Africa”, he stated.

At the end of the march past competition, which climaxed activities for the celebrations, Bryant Mission School was crowned winners in the Primary category with 76.66 points, while Rising Sun Academy and Lovely Home Academy won the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the Junior High school category, Boete Metropolitan Assembly emerged winners with 88.33 points with the 2nd position going to Independence Junior High School while St Cyril Anglican School placed 3rd.

Our Lady Girls Cadet was adjudged the best cadet corps at the parade.