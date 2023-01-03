We recognizes contribution of women in development – Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has assured the people of government’s resolve to address issues of women and empower them to contribute their quota to national development.

Mr Darko-Mensah who was addressing a cross-section of women in leadership positions in Sekondi-Takoradi during a cocktail with the queen mother of Sekondi said women were able to excel in leadership position when given the needed support.

The Minister said the l initiative was to tell the rest of world that the Western Region appreciated women and their role in the development of the Region.

“The Western Region is developing, hence, the need to appreciates and empower women to contribute to development.”

Mr Darko-Mensah hoped that more women in businesses would be identified to come on board to help assist more women in the region to grow their businesses.

He said the government was a business-minded government and had been able to increase the job rate in the region from 320,000 in the last six years to 720,000, which he said would generate more taxes for development for the region.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Mr Andrew Agyaapa Mercer thanked the MP for Takoradi and Regional Minister for supporting the initiative and the Twin-City collaboration.

Mr Agyaapa Mercer assured that the programme would be sustained.

The Queen Mother of Sekondi, Nana Efua Ehyema who ascended the throne two decades ago, said the recognition of women in leadership would empower them to contribute towards the development of the Region.

She appealed to women especially those in leadership to help train the girl-child to be assertive and realize their full potential in life.

She said it was her desire for Sekondi to undergo massive transformation and development.