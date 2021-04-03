….Sakumono Serenity Resort lament police raid

The Management of the Serenity Beach Resort Hotel has lamented the unfortunate closure of their Hotel which is along the beach at Sakumono in Accra especially when they have invested so much with the hope of reaping during this Easter holidays.

According to the hotel authorities, the hotel is not a beach that is swimmable, and they see no reason why the police should raid the hotel over unlikely breachable COVID-19 protocols.

“We have guests in the rooms, there are food and drinks at the restaurant but people cannot come and buy because the police have mounted a barrier all over and preventing people from coming to eat from the restaurant,” Mr. Stephen Yeboah, Manager of the Hotel stated.

He explained that the facility has a fence wall separating the hotel from the beach.

“The hotel has guests sleeping over, restaurants, bars, just like the La Palm Beach Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, are also along the beach but they have been allowed to operate during this time,” he decried.

He further stated that the government has not been fair to Serenity Beach Resort Hotel because their activities and operations are just like that of the other hotels along the beaches in the country.

“This tourist facility is a locally and wholly Ghanaian-owned hotel, we pay taxes like the other hotels that have been allowed to operate and therefore we must enjoy the same benefits,” Mr. Yeboah remonstrated.

The management expects the government to promote indigenous Ghanaian-owned companies but it does not apply like that in their case.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to reconsider its decision of closing their hotel and allow them to operate.

“We having financial challenges since the COVID- 19 pandemic set in and things have been very difficult for us so they should spare us this kind of treatment,” he said.

He maintained that they should be allowed to operate and they are ever ready to allow the police to monitor their COVID-19 safety compliance measures.

“If the closure of the hotel continues it would affect our business especially around this Easter festive season,” Mr. Yeboah pleaded.