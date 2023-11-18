We Salute You President – Elect of Liberia

The Leader of the Unity Party (UP), Hon. Joseph Boakai has won the election in Liberia after a second-round run-off against incumbent President George Weah. The run-off presidential election was held on 14th November, 2023 and was seen as a litmus test for the West African nation’s baby democracy. The result was a reflection of the patriotism, freedom, aspiration and will of the Liberian people, who voted for real change.

With the above, the People’s Democratic League (PDL) wishes to congratulate President-elect Joseph Boakai of Liberia on his victory in the Liberia’s run-off presidential election; we commend outgoing President George Weah for conceding defeat to the President-elect. This shows once again, the Liberian people reaffirmation of their commitment to democracy in the run-off presidential election. We commend their dedication to exercising their right to vote broadly and peacefully in a free, fair and credible election. God bless Liberia!

Liberia’s peaceful multi-party democracy as expressed in that country’s elections should be regarded as the most stable and democratic culture in Africa. We congratulate all the twenty (20) political parties and independent candidates, the election workers, the Liberian Police, Army and other State institutions for conducting an election that was peaceful, free and fair and procedurally transparent in keeping with Liberia’s democratic values.

At each stage of the Liberian presidential run-off election, Liberians from all walks of life have expressed their desire for change of the status quo, which was so corrupt and failed to address the demands and aspirations of the Liberian people. We congratulate all Liberian voters for their peaceful demeanour during the election. To this end, we of the People’s Democratic League (PDL) wish for continued peace, stability, unity and prosperity for our African Brothers and Sisters in neighbouring Republic of Liberia.

We conclude by declaring that Liberia has written its name in gold as a beacon of peaceful citizen-centered democratic governance in Africa.

God bless Liberia, and the Liberian people!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh.

Founder and National Leader.

The People’s Democratic League (PDL).

For and on behalf of PDL Caretaker Committee.