We shall address plight of Ghanaians – NDC Communication Director

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would implement sound policies and introduce prudent measures to stabilize the economy and address the plight of the people.

Mr. Eric Adjei, the Deputy Bono Regional Communication Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

“We are coming on board with a developmental agenda and if Ghanaians want to enjoy better living condition, then they must vote for the NDC to regain political power in election 2024”, Mr. Adjei said.

He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to do critical comparative analysis on the performance of the NDC and the NPP, saying that would well position the electorate to make informed decisions when they go to ballot in the next general election.

Touching on the NDC’s impending constituency elections, Mr Adjei said, “the powerful weapon of party politics is togetherness” and advised the supporters and members of the Party to guard against divisive tendencies.

Factionalism, he indicated, could “tear the NDC apart” and narrow its fortunes in the next general election, hence members must not allow their choices of aspirants to divide them because “we have the target to unseat the NPP and we can only do so in unity”, Mr. Adjei advised.