We Shall Possibly Secure IMF Deal By End Of The Year – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said government is possibly securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of the year.

He averred that, the country is likely to arrive at an agreement by December to get the crucial bailout it seeks.

According to him, this will help “repair the short term of public finances and restore our balance of payment whiles we continue to work on the medium to long term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient robust Ghanaian economy and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“We are working towards securing a deal with the IMF by the end of the year,” he said on Sunday.

The country is in an economic crisis leaving a dire impact on all sectors.

Ghana is currently at the doors of the Fund seeking support amid intensifying hardship, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi.

But in an address to the nation on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo insisted that the government is committed to ensuring that the economy is back on track.