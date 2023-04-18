We shall take back Assin North seat in 2024 – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Assin North have elected constituency executives with a commitment to taking back the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP, in March 2022, elected its constituency executives across the country but the Assin North Constituency was held up by the party due to some unresolved issues.

Having learnt bitter lessons from the parliamentary loss in the 2020 election, Mr Benjamin Essah, the Constituency Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency that they were working strenuously to empower the rank and file to win the seat.

In that election Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah of the NPP got 14,193, representing 44.79 per cent whilst Mr Quayson of the NDC marshalled 17,498, representing 55.21 per cent.

Regardless of the tight contest, Mr Essah assured that they were determined to write the wrongs with improved communication, information sharing and an energised campaign at the grassroots.

He urged the public to consider the numerous interventions rolled out by the Government, which he indicated had provided direct and indirect jobs to the youth in the area, as well as other life-transforming policies.

He, therefore, called for unity and harmony in their activities to reclaim the parliamentary seat in 2024.

For the constituency election, out of the 531 total votes cast, Mr Essah garnered 304 votes to beat his contenders, Mr Patrick Kwame Assumang and Mr Adams Frimpong, who polled 36 and 183, respectively.

Mr Joseph Asamoah polled 332 votes to win the Vice-Chairmanship slot, beating his sole opponent, Mr Joseph Ampem Darko, who secured 189 votes.

Kojo Agyepong won the 2nd Vice-Chairmanship position with 252 votes, whilst his competitors, Michael Asamoah and Eric Osei got 100 and 174 in turn.

Stephen Asamoah got 410 votes to win the Secretary position, beating Peter Kwesi Sarpong, who got 115. The Assistant Secretary went to Elijah Ofori with 299 as against 224 by his contender, Prince Agyekum.

For the Treasurer slot, Bright Boadu won with 299 votes as against 229 by Eric Tabi, whereas Collins Egyir got 288 to win the Organizer position as against 238 by Frank Acheampong.

Maame Ama Asantewaa Obeng won the Women Organiser position with 384 votes to beat Madam Sandra Amoah, who got 147.

Albert Hooper pooled 364 to win the Youth Organiser, beating Matthias Ankomah Gyekye, with 165.

Mr Verenky Mohammed went unopposed for the Nasara Coordinator.