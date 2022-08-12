We should attract the best Ghanaians from all over – Joe Ghartey to NPP

Presidential Candidate Aspirant of the NPP, Hon Joe Ghartey, has met the Branch Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the United Kingdom.

The meeting, which was held on 3rd August 2022, discussed a wide range of issues. The executives asked for a briefing of the railways sector. Joe Ghartey gave a detailed briefing of where the sector was currently. He noted that one of his joys was the establishment of a tertiary institution to train manpower in railways and infrastructure development.

On the diaspora, Joe Ghartey noted that just as Ghana was recruiting the best to represent it in the World Cup so should we recruit the best Ghanaians everywhere for all sectors.

Asked whether he would contest the Presidential Primaries, he said he would and would come back at the appropriate time to outline his vision for Ghana. The meeting was Chaired by the Branch Chairmam, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Chairman Wofa K).