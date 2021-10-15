“We shun all forms of immorality, sexual and otherwise” – Jehovah’s Witnesses on LGBTQ

The Jehovah’s Witnesses, Ghana, Thursday said they shun all forms of immorality, sexual and otherwise, in line with Bible teachings.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses are known around the world for their unflinching faith that the Bible is God’s inspired word, and as our Creator, Jehovah God’s wisdom is in indeed, unsearchable and beyond tracing out,” they said in a letter to the Ghana News Agency in response to an enquiry on their position on the “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.”

“Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that the Bible’s moral code is the best standard for living, and they choose to abide by that code,” the letter, signed by Mr Daniel A. Adashie of the Public Information Desk.

The letter quoted 1 Corinthians 6: 9-11: “ Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God?

“Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men[a] 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And that is what some of you were.

“But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God,” to back their stance.

It emphasised that the Bible condemned sexual activity that was not between a husband and wife, whether it was a homosexual or heterosexual conduct, which included intercourse, fondling another person’s genitals, and engaging in oral or anal sex.

“God created humans to engage in sex only within the arrangement of marriage between a male and a female. This means that Jehovah’s Witnesses reject all sexual misconduct, including homosexuality,” it said.

The letter, however, said while the Bible disapproved of homosexual acts, it did not condone hatred of homosexuals or homophobia, instead, Christians were directed to respect everyone.

“Although the Bible condemns homosexual acts, it does not encourage prejudice, hate crimes, or any other kind of mistreatment of homosexuals.”

“We believe that whatever a person’s current lifestyle God’s word, the Bible, has the power to help that individual to make changes to please God and for his own eternal happiness as well.”

Ghana’s Parliament is set to debate the LGBTQI+ practice and advocacy in the country under the ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’

The 36-page document is to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.

It is also to provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.

The sponsors of the Bill in Parliament are the NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Sam Nartey George; Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah (NDC, Ho West); Ms Della Adjoa Sowah (NDC, Kpando); Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (NDC, Tamale North); Ms. Helen Adjoa Ntoso (NDC, Krachi West); Ms. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (NDC, La Dadekotopon); Mr. Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (NDC, South Dayi) and the NPP MP for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

The proponents of the bill presented it to the Speaker of Parliament on June 29, 2021, who subsequently referred it to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

As of October 7, this year, the Committee had received more than 124 memoranda on the bill from members of the public.

Meanwhile, at the induction of an Anglican Archbishop at the St Michael and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong on February 27, this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared: “I have said this before; let me in conclusion stress again that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal, that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President.

“Let me repeat it: it will never happen in my time as President.”