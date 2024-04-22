We Support Ganduje – Concerned Kano Progressives

Source: Mohammed Abubakar Minjibir

A Kano-based political think-tank, the Concerned Kano Progressives (CKP), says it will do everything humanly possible to support ongoing efforts of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to reposition the party and encourage all elected representatives on the platform of the APC to manage the gains of their respective electoral successes.

Similarly, the progressives have also vowed to checkmate what its members have described as “the infantile and highly dysfunctional thought-processes being elicited by one-time civilian Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in his drift towards political mischief-making against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

These views were contained in a Media statement issued to newsmen today, by the National Coordinator of the Concerned Kano Progressives (CKP), Alhaji Mohammed Z. Abubakar.

The Concerned Kano Progressives stated that “Anybody who knows Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his conditioned behaviour towards matters of political socialization processes and mentorship, can attest to his high affinity for not only being domineering, high-handed, self-opinionated but abnormally dictatorial in the way and manner he relates with his peers, eminent political leadership figures and sundry loyal party members.”

“Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso believes that he has the nationwide capacity to swing the sociology of the voter-behaviour of the larger Nigerian voting electorate come 2027 to actualize his animated ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria.” the statement stated,

“Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s self-inflated ego is what is perhaps, leading him into nursing the faulty impression-formation disposition that, apart from the entire northern electorate, “voting” massively for him under the NNPP, the social and political rating which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presently enjoys, is far below his self-proclaimed social and political stratification rating, which, has given him the pseudo courage to embark on his ongoing secret plans to destabilize the All Progressives Congress by using his NNPP political party platform to achieve his ambition of becoming president of Nigeria in 2027,” the group said.

According to the Concerned Kano Progressives, spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Z. Abubakar, “Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s hope of executing his plan of action is largely reliant and premised on the funding from his political stooge, the current Governor of Kano State, who will never dare defy the directives of Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, his father-in-law and mentor.

Alhaji Kwankwaso, according to the Progressives, “uses the Kano State Executive Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, as a willing instrument to prosecute his current thinly disguised agenda to blackmail and demonise the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his party in such a way as to destroy the APC brand before the next general elections in 2027.

The Progressives, have therefore humbly advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC members nationwide to be on the alert about the scheming of Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The organisation said that “the unfolding pockets of mischief-making ploys, antics, and deviant behavioural traits being orchestrated by the former Executive Civilian Governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the current NNPP government led by Alhaji Abba Yusuf, to tarnish the good image and reputation of both the ruling APC and its National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will fail. “We stand resolutely in solidarity with Dr. Ganduje”, the statement concludes