The Chiefs, Queens, and Elders of the Akpini (Kpando) Traditional Area have disassociated themselves from the activities of the secessionists’ groups by throwing their total support to the government in dealing with the group.

In a press statement signed by Togbui Adza Lokko VII on behalf of Togbui Afendza III, Paramount Chief of the Kpando Traditional Area, said the actions of the groups were unconstitutional and had no basis under the democratic dispensation of the country.

Togbui Lokko VII said the three divisions under Kpando namely, Anyigbe, Gborgome, and Atsiafume condemned in no uncertain terms the recent attacks by the secessionist groups and completely disassociate themselves from the attacks in some locations in the Volta and Eastern Regions by the said groups.

He said the Chiefs and people were fully aware and committed to the Constitution, which does not allow for secessionist activities, and that they despise every activity that was contrary to the dictates of the Constitution.

Togbui Lokko VII further pledged the support of the people of the Municipality to help “flush out” any strange person or group without any legitimate business within the traditional jurisdiction and adjoining surroundings.

He said the activities of these groups were worsening the living conditions of people within the Region by disrupting economic activities and causing havoc to life and properties.

Togbui Lokko VII added that the activities of groups like the Homeland Study Group were criminal, barbaric, and cruel and called on the government and the security agencies to deal with them accordingly.

“The government of Ghana with the law enforcement agencies should deal decisively with such miscreants according to the criminal law of the state regarding such activities” he stated.

Togbui Lokko VIII said the claim by members of the groups that their part of the country was being neglected in terms of development was no excuse for such reckless and lawless activities and believed that the rapid prosecution and punishment of the offenders would deter others with similar mindsets from embarking on such agendas.

“Vandalizing Police stations and holding Policemen and women to ransom and other activities perpetrated by the secessionist groups should be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians” he lamented.

Mr. Theophilus Ernest Quist, Municipal Chief Executive, Kpando appreciated the decision taken by the chiefs and added that security in the Municipality had been intensified in the wake of the activities of the secessionist groups.

He said because Kpando and Ho opted to be part of the British colony after the plebiscite in 1956, the secessionist groups believed they had the backing of these two Municipalities in their recent “cry for independence.”

“Let me sound a strong warning to these groups that Kpando will deal ruthlessly with any secessionist group that extends their activities to the Municipality,” he said.