We support “positive” review of Free SHS – COFEA

The Champions of Free Education, Africa (COFEA), says it supports a review that will add to the fortunes of Government’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme and not one that will cancel or reduce its purpose.

The Group said a review of the programme should be positive in outlook and add to the gains made in the programme in terms of enrollment and curriculum development.

“Any possible review from Government or any political party should be premised on improving the policy on its intended benefits and not one that will deprive others, especially the vulnerable,” Reverend Afreh Acheampong, Executive Secretary of the Group, said at a press briefing in Accra.

Rev. Acheampong urged SHS heads to comply with the GES harmonised prospectus initiative for schools.

He said the nationalised prospectus initiative, when fully adhered to, would bring relief to parents and students.

“If school heads adhere to the national prospectus without imposing any extra items apart from what has been officially prescribed, parents will no longer have to wait for schools to be out before shopping for their children,” he said.

Rev. Acheampong commended GES for introducing the initiative, saying it would curb unapproved prospectus and enrich the Free SHS programme by ensuring that students did not drop out of school because they could not afford certain fees.