We want to make history: England’s Sterling says plaudits not enough

Raheem Sterling insists plaudits are not enough for England’s players as they target silverware following their agonizing defeat in the final of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions were a penalty shoot-out away from winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup before being edged out by Italy at Wembley in July.

Manchester City forward Sterling looks back on the summer with a mix of pride and regret and says Gareth Southgate’s side “want to make history.”

“You still have people saying congratulations or something and it’s like … there’s not much to congratulate as we didn’t win,” he told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“That’s the great thing within the squad, we’re not happy with doing well and putting on a show for the country, we genuinely wanted to come home with that trophy and that’s the mentality in the squad now.

“It was class, we went to the final but we want to win, we want to make history, and I think that’s the message since day one when Gareth came in.”

England are on course to reach next year’s winter World Cup in Qatar, sitting top of their qualifying group ahead of games at Andorra on Saturday and home to Hungary three days later.

Sterling made his international debut almost nine years ago and has gone on to score 18 goals in 70 appearances.

Having experienced disappointing early exits at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 under Roy Hodgson, the 26-year-old credits current manager Southgate with improving the mindset and perception of the national team.