We Weep For Your Husband; He Has Jobs To Do – Adoagyiri Nsawam Women Tell Emeafa Hardcastle

Concerned citizens of Adoagyiri Nsawam are demanding an unqualified apology from the Acting Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, for what they describe as derogatory and disrespectful remarks against their Member of Parliament (MP) and Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh.

The call follows Ms. Hardcastle’s public remarks in which she attempted to instruct Hon. Frank Annor-Dompreh on his parliamentary duties and went as far as labeling the senior MP as “silly.”

The citizens believe that such comments constitute a direct attack on parliamentary authority and decorum, calling for strict consequences to prevent a recurrence.

Although Ms. Hardcastle has already apologized to the House of Parliament, residents of Adoagyiri Nsawam, particularly women, remain deeply displeased and are calling for a more direct apology to their community and their MP.

Speaking to the media, the outraged citizens expressed their disappointment, with many questioning Ms. Hardcastle’s conduct. “Is she married at all? If she is married, then we cry for her husband and for her in-laws. How can you do such a thing?” one visibly angry woman stated.

Another resident, Adjoa Boatemaa, was equally furious, stating, “We have voted and elected our MP. This woman doesn’t know how to talk. Let me ask, does she have a husband? For her to speak against Annor-Dompreh in that manner is a serious thing. Her husband has a job to do. She has disgraced women; she is a villager. She must apologize on her knees to Annor-Dompreh and apologize to us so we leave matters to rest.”

The women emphasized that Ms. Hardcastle’s actions are an affront to the principles of democracy and parliamentary authority.

They insist that the appropriate parliamentary consequences should be enforced to ensure that public officials uphold respect and decorum in their engagements with elected representatives.

As the controversy continues, the citizens of Adoagyiri Nsawam are firm in their stance, insisting that Ms. Hardcastle must offer a direct and unequivocal apology to both Hon. Frank Annor-Dompreh and the people of Adoagyiri Nsawam to restore goodwill and put the matter to rest.