We were all virgins until we got married – Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus have disclosed that all three of them were virgins until they got married.

“All three of us standing here never knew a man before we got married; we were all virgins until we got married. This means we broke our virginity after we got married”

This was disclosed by the youngest among the trio, Cynthia Appiedu after the group gave a rousing performance at the Breaking Yoke Ministry International at Klagon at its mega all night service on Friday.

Mrs Cynthia Appiedu who happens to be the youngest among the trio broke the news on the virginity status of all three of them while advising young and upcoming musicians against living their lives anyhow in their society.

She recounted how they were being mocked due to their antisocial attitude which did not conform with their peers at the time.

“When we were growing up, we were being mocked because we were keeping ourselves for the right time and for the right person to the glory of God”

On her part, Mrs Edna Sarpong advised up and coming gospel artists to be circumspect with their behaviors and avoid doing things just for the trends on social media.

She bemoaned how some gospel artists carry themselves on social media just for likes and trends.

“I would like to advise gospel artists to be circumspect with their behaviors and how they carry themselves because they represent the gospel”

Mrs. Monica Owusu Ansah, also a member of the group on her part also advised young gospel musicians not to be led by money in their career.

“I will advise gospel musicians not to be led by money when ministering. Money answers all things but there is the right time to enjoy money”

She further admonished gospel artists to remain humble at all times as it is the surest key to success.