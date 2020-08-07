Mrs Akorfa Asamoah- Buabasa, Akatsi South District Electoral Officer has expressed satisfaction towards the successful registration exercise in the District.

The exercise, which saw separate registration phases across the District, started from June 30 and ended on August 6.

Mrs Asamoah- Buabasa in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that all the 115 registration centres were properly managed for the task.

“No major technical challenges emerged, my technicians solved the many technical issues to render the exercise generally peaceful, smooth and successful” she said.

Mr. Dogbey Fiamwomorm, the New Patriotic Party Agent, said the exercise was peaceful and that there were no major challenges.

He said the registrants were equally cooperative; “the attendance for the initial phases were high as compared to the last phase.”

He said there had not been any form of intimidation from the security officers present at the centre.

Mr Dave Tetteh, the National Democratic Congress Party Agent, said the exercise was generally smooth and peaceful without any form of interruption or intimidation.

The GNA also observed that most of the Party Agents at the various Centres were working in good spirit to ensure a successful end of the exercise.

Some registration officers who expressed deep satisfaction on conditions of anonymity, made it known to the GNA that the exercise was peaceful and the people within the community cooperated with them well.

“Our last phase was not stressful, the number went down here and we are all just relaxing,” a registration officer said.

A challenge the GNA encountered was with some of the people who had come to queue without the Ghana Card or needed documents for registration and had to wait for others with the required documents to register.