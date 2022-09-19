We will continue to maintain law, order in Wa Municipality – Police

The Police have given the assurances that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.

Police have special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community.

“We wish to assure residents of the Wa Municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.”

Police in a statement said “Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security,” for everyone.

On Sunday, a body was found in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

“The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022,” police noted in the statement.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.