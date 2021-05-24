The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it will destroy any equipment found in and around the country’s water bodies and forest reserves towards the fight against illegal mining.

This was in a statement signed by Eric Aggrey-Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, GAF and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said a high powered Military Team led by Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Defence Staff on Saturday, May 22, 2021 undertook a confirmatory reconnaissance to some locations, where the second phase of the “Operation Halt” exercise had been operating to rid the country’s water bodies of illegal mining.

It said the operation was aimed at removing all persons and logistics involved in mining around water bodies.

The Reconnaissance Team, according to the statement, came across signs which indicated that there were still some illegal mining activities going on in some areas that had hitherto been cleared by the “Operation Halt II” team.

The statement said the illegal activities were mostly done in the night or under the cover of darkness protected by armed guards, and that used cartridges were found at the sites.

It said the Team destroyed logistics found in the areas and cautioned all, especially those living in and around major rivers and their tributaries and forest reserves to stay off the national resources.