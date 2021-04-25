Nana Obeng Boateng II, Pitikohene, has stated his commitment to developing the land of Pitiko to make its inhabitants prosperous.

He said he had had discussions with some development agencies and partners to fix the roads in the community and fix its water challenges and called for support from the people.

“…I know I have planted a seed, it will take time to germinate but it definitely will,’’ he said, calling for hard work and support from the locals.

Nana Boateng, who is also the Kwahu Sumankwahene, said this at a press conference on challenges that Pitiko, a town in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, was facing.

He said the chieftaincy dispute had derailed the development of the community and appealed to the people to unite for development.

Pitiko is one of the communities of the seventeen townships in the Kwahu Traditional area over the bank of the Afram River and now resettled at Forifori due to the creation of the Volta Lake.

The main occupation of the people is farming, cattle rearing and fish mongering.

Their main source of water is the Afram River.

Roads in the community are untarred with regular reports of armed robbery.