Pitiko Development
Pitiko Development

Nana Obeng Boateng II, Pitikohene, has stated his commitment to developing the land of Pitiko to make its inhabitants prosperous.

He said he had had discussions with some development agencies and partners to fix the roads in the community and fix its water challenges and called for support from the people.

“…I know I have planted a seed, it will take time to germinate but it definitely will,’’ he said, calling for hard work and support from the locals.

Nana Boateng, who is also the Kwahu Sumankwahene, said this at a press conference on challenges that Pitiko, a town in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, was facing.

He said the chieftaincy dispute had derailed the development of the community and appealed to the people to unite for development.

Pitiko is one of the communities of the seventeen townships in the Kwahu Traditional area over the bank of the Afram River and now resettled at Forifori due to the creation of the Volta Lake.

The main occupation of the people is farming, cattle rearing and fish mongering.

Their main source of water is the Afram River.

Roads in the community are untarred with regular reports of armed robbery.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBe messengers of peace amid COVID-19 – Christians told
Next articleBishop Agyinasare urges Christians to learn to sacrifice
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here