We will enjoy stable electricity- Energy Minister assures

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the energy minister, has said government will step efforts to maintain electrical stability in the commercial and residential sectors.

At the commissioning of the 161KV Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Adabraka, Accra, Dr Opoku Prempeh said by doing this, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will be better positioned to lead all facets of the Ghanaian economy

The minister stated that it is the duty of a country that seeks to maximize the potential and ambitions of its citizens to provide the energy sector with all the necessary assistance to make it reliable and sustainable.

He stated that since President Akufo-Addo assumed in 2016, he has worked tirelessly to build a robust power sector.

The Accra Central Bulk Supply Point comes on the heels of the establishment of the Pokuase and Kasoa BSPs in October 2021 and June 2022.