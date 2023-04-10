We will ensure the provision of quality, accessible healthcare – DCE

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akrofuom, has announced the Assembly’s commitment to provide quality and accessible healthcare for the people in the district.

He said the assembly was already implementing numerous health interventions aimed at bringing healthcare closer to the people through the Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) concept.

Addressing a meeting of the Assembly at Akrofuom, the DCE disclosed that the Assembly had signed an agreement with the Japanese Embassy for a grant of USD 92,590 for the construction of a CHPS compound with a four-unit nurses’ quarters at Yaa Dome.

He further revealed that the Local Management Committee of the Minerals Development Fund had also started the construction of a CHPS compound with a two-unit nurses quarters at Kubi to address the health needs of the community and its surrounding villages.

“The renovation of the nurses’ quarters at Mensonso and the Ampunyase Health Centre is underway to give these facilities a facelift.

The construction of a CHPS Compound at Mpirakyire is also ongoing, while processes are underway to give a facelift to the CHPS Compounds at Grumesa and Wamase when funds become available,” the DCE told the meeting.

On education, the DCE said the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Hatchery Positivo BGH, an NGO, was in the process of establishing smart classrooms for selected basic schools in the country and that Akrofuom D/A Junior High School and Brofuyedru D/A basic school were beneficiaries.

The smart classrooms would be equipped with teacher laptops, 50 tablets, a projector, content access point, storage units, a virtual library, coding robotics AI kit and curriculum, among others to be used as a model school at Akrofuom.

He also indicated that the Member of Parliament, Mr. Alex Blankson was also liaising with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to put up a six-unit classroom block at Sikaman.

Touching on revenue mobilisation, Mr Woode reported that the Assembly had exceeded its projected Internally Generated Fund (IGF) target for September 2022.

The Assembly was able to mobilise GHC734,323.31 as against an estimated GHC680,000, exceeding target by eight per cent.

The DCE expressed concerns over the delay in the disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund which had led to financing capital expenditure from the IGF.

He implored members of the Assembly to help broaden the Assembly’s revenue base by identifying potential sources of IGF within their electoral areas.