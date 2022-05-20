We will exhaust all legal avenues to secure justice in Match-fixing case – Ashantigold

Ashantigold Sporting Club has expressed shock and disappointment at the ruling of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee over the match-fixing scandal.

The “Miners” has been demoted to Division Two of Ghana’s football and have been fined GHC 100,000 for their involvement in the match-fixing that ensued last season against Inter Allies in the last match of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

A club statement said they were gutted by the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA, having stated that “their decision is against the weight of evidence and whatever transpired during the hearing”.

The statement added: “Ashantigold has reviewed the decision and, being dissatisfied with it, has filed a Notice of Appeal against the Decision to the GFA Appeals Committee.

“Ashantigold has also requested the Record of Proceedings/ Record of Appeal of the Disciplinary Committee hearing and would, upon receipt of the same, file additional grounds for appeal.

“The club would exhaust all legal avenues available to secure justice.”

It also urged the playing body, technical team, and supporters to remain calm during these times.